MSU professor recognized for dedication to students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One MSU professor was recently recognized for her commitment to student success through a faculty award.

Kym Acuña, associate professor of education and coordinator of the educational leadership master’s program at MSU, was announced as the recipient of the 2022 Charles Dunn Award from the Council of Public Liberal Arts Colleges (COPLAC). The annual award recognizes a faculty member whose commitment to student success goes “above and beyond” the classroom and office.

“I cannot think of anyone more deserving of the Charles Dunn Award than Kym Acuña,” said Leann Curry, Interim Dean of the West College of Education at MSU Texas. “Dr. Acuña demonstrates a passion for student success and impacting students’ lives.”

Acuña has been at MSU since 2013, and has focused on promoting equity in education. She has worked on initiatives to support first-year MSU students, and her research has focused on student success by examining direct interaction with students and parents in college readiness endeavors, direct preparation of teachers, and how to create equitable, caring environments for students.

