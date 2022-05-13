Olney Hamilton Hospital celebrates National Hospital Week

OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospitals are being recognized nationwide this week for National Hospital Week. Olney Hamilton Hospital held a BBQ lunch Thursday to give thanks and show appreciation to their staff.

This year’s celebration meant a little more because of the challenges they’ve faced during the pandemic.

Olney Hamilton Hospital has been around for over a century. They have endured a lot, adjusted to change and have taken on more than most small community hospitals typically have to. After asking the CEO to describe what his staff means to him, he used one word, proud.

“We are very proud of our board, our employees, our auxilians,” Michael Huff, CEO of Olney Hamilton Hospital, said. “This is what makes this hospital the great hospital it is.”

Staff at Olney Hamilton Hospital were presented with a catered lunch to celebrate hospitals week. Huff said they deserve to be celebrated every week for how much they have done for the community over the years.

“We are very fortunate to have one of the best hospitals in the state of Texas,” Huff said. “We have been nationally recognized for quality at our hospital. We are over 114 years old, one of the oldest operating rural hospitals in the state. I am very proud and it is because of our staff.”

“One of the things that I like to tell our staff here at the hospital when we celebrate hospital week and we celebrate the service that they do to people; our hospital is not made of brick and mortar, it is made of the people that serve here,” Dale Lovett, board chair of Olney Hamilton Hospital District, said.

Staff members appreciate everything that is done for them during hospital week.

“Just being able to get together and celebrate with each other, have a little fun and recognition makes hospital week a lot of fun,” Brandie Elliott, Clinic Practice Manager at Olney Family Clinic, said.

She said she would continue to work through the challenges and obstacles she is faced with even if they didn’t celebrate this week, because of the bonds she has built with her patients.

“I enjoy taking care of patients, being able to help patients, be with patients during some difficult times,” Elliott said. “It is just a passion of mine to take care of people.”

Because of this mentality from so many staff members, it defines the hospital as a whole.

“You can have a brand new building, you can have shiny new everything, but it is the staff that makes it great,” Huff said. “The best part is recognizing your staff and saying thank you for everything you do.”

Huff said it is important to build a bond within your staff because the fewer people you have coming and going, the better of an operation you will have. He will take his group over any other.

