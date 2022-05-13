Email City Guide
Petrolia CISD superintendent resigns

David Hedges.
David Hedges.(Petrolia CISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PETROLIA, Texas (KAUZ) - Petrolia Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent of Schools David Hedges has resigned, according to a statement released by the district Thursday night.

Hedges held the position for five years. An agreement was reportedly reached that allows him to pursue other interests and permits the school board to hire another superintendent. The board and Hedges entered the agreement believing it was in the best interest of all parties involved, including the district as a whole.

The school board will soon start its search for a new superintendent.

