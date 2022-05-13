Email City Guide
Salvation Army distributes fans, helps with energy bills with $40K donation from TXU Energy

TXU Energy presented the Salvation Army with a check for $40,000 on Friday to help families in Wichita Falls pay their energy bills.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Summer heat is especially dangerous to the most vulnerable Texans, so TXU Energy is teaming up with the Salvation Army of Wichita Falls to help.

The company presented the Salvation Army with a check for $40,000 on Friday to help families in Wichita Falls pay their energy bills. The Salvation Army also gave away 100 box fans and raffled off two window air conditioner units at the event.

“It’s a big relief in this day and times,” said Diana Gent, who received one of the free fans. “We only run the air conditioner at night, we try to open the windows. That fan is going in my window and for people that need it, that have little ones, come up here. You got a cut-off notice, they’re going to help you with your electric bill.”

The donation is part of the Beat the Heat program, which has partnered with community service organizations across the state for more than 20 years to help Texans stay cool in the summer.

