Small Business Administration helps storm victims

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTAGUE, Texas (KAUZ) - Homeowners and businesses that experienced damage from the storms that swept through north Texas are getting a little assistance.

Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more from the Small Business Administration.

The Small Business Administration is in Montague to help out locals in need of financial assistance after the string of disasters that have struck north Texas over the last few months.

“Devastating to a lot of our homeowners, our renters, so we want them to know we do have a program for them,” Yolanda Stokes, PIO of the SBA Office of Disaster Assistance.

Stokes wants everyone to be aware of the programs available after a natural disaster.

“We don’t leave out the renters,” Stokes said. “We have a program for renters as well, up to $40,000 to replace their content or their vehicle if it was damaged.”

The SBA is providing low interest disaster loans for homeowners and even renters. Up to $200,000 for your primary residence and another $40,000 for your content. But homeowners aren’t the only ones who can take advantage of this program. Just as the name implies, SBA also provides assistance to local businesses as well.

“And of course, we have a business loan program for businesses that suffered from any kind of structural damage or businesses that just need working capital to help them along the way,” Stokes said.

For anyone interested in a disaster loan, simply stop by the third floor of the Montague County Courthouse Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Well, there are no appointments necessary, just come on in to see us,” Stokes said. “We’ll help you complete the application, just answer your questions and go through the process of how to apply for a SBA disaster loan.”

