Stevie Jo is looking for a forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The sweetest puppy was carried into our studio today, and we’re trying to connect her with her forever family.

Three is the magic number for Stevie Jo: she’s almost three months old, has three siblings who are also up for adoption, and at least three producers want to take her home after meeting her on Friday.

Officials with Emily’s Legacy Rescue believe Stevie Jo is a terrier mix. They’ve met both her parents, who look just like her -- cuteness runs in the family! We can also attest that she has the softest ears.

While the little lady was feeling a little shy in the studio, we’re told she’s a friendly puppy who loves to play, whether it’s with people or with other dogs.

Stevie Jo is our pet of the week today on KAUZ New Channel 6. Tune in to the 5:00 news and you’ll see her about 5:15ish. Posted by Emily's Legacy Rescue on Friday, May 13, 2022

If you’re interested in meeting this sweetheart, she will be at Petco from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday along with other animals. There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost. For more information, visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

We also got a sneak peek at shirts that will be sold by Emily’s Legacy Rescue at Boomtown Shootout in a few weekends. Anyone in Burkburnett knows the dog Houdini, who is immortalized on the shirt, so it’s only fair that all proceeds from the tops will go towards the dogs of Burkburnett.

