Vernon ISD breaks ground on new elementary school

Vernon ISD broke ground on its new elementary school campus on May 13, 2022.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for a new elementary school.

The school is being built as part of the $40 million bond that passed in November. The bond aimed to address aging facilities by renovating the high school and opening this new elementary school, which will serve 650 students in grades 2-5.

When the school is fully constructed, it will have a cafeteria with a stage for student performances, music and art rooms, and a gymnasium that can double as a storm shelter for all students and staff.

