WF City Clerk’s office recognized for excellence with award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Clerk’s office was awarded the Texas Municipal Clerk’s Achievement of Excellence Award on Thursday.

Wichita Falls is one of 38 cities recognized for this award, which is presented by the Texas Municipal Clerk’s Association to acknowledge excellence in the effective and efficient management of resources. A municipal clerk’s office must have met and demonstrated nine of 12 standards to be eligible to receive the award.

The Wichita Falls City Clerk’s office consists of City Clerk Marie Balthrop and Deputy City Clerk Theodore Stoll.

The City and other award recipients will be officially recognized during the Texas Municipal Clerks Association Annual Advanced Institute awards banquet in October.

