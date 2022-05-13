Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Wichita County provides COVID update for week of May 13

By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 55 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County for the week of May 13, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

95% of new cases were not up to date on their vaccinations. Four of the new cases were re-infections, all of which were not up to date on vaccinations. The health district also reported 41 new recoveries.

No Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized, according to health officials.

The public health department released their weekly COVID update on May 13, 2022.
The public health department released their weekly COVID update on May 13, 2022.(Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District)
The public health department released their weekly COVID update on May 13, 2022.
The public health department released their weekly COVID update on May 13, 2022.(Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District)
The public health department released their weekly COVID update on May 13, 2022.
The public health department released their weekly COVID update on May 13, 2022.(Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District)
The public health department released their weekly COVID update on May 13, 2022.
The public health department released their weekly COVID update on May 13, 2022.(Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District)

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

For the week ending May 13, 2022 the Health District is reporting 55 new cases, 0 deaths, 0 hospitalizations and 41 recoveries.

There are 3 (5%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 52 (95%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations. There are 4 new re-infection cases.  Of those, 0 (0%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 4 (100%) are not up to date on their vaccinations. Positivity Rate = 15.3%

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Fain is pictured in an undated photo.
Students fight for WFISD teacher’s job
Dillard’s corporate spokesperson released a statement to News Channel 6
Corporate office confirms closure of Dillard’s in Wichita Falls
David Hedges.
Petrolia CISD superintendent resigns
According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to respond to a shooting...
Baby delivered after pregnant woman, man shot and killed
Construction of WF hotel and convention center remains on track
Construction of WF hotel and convention center remains on track

Latest News

Meet the future love of your life: a puppy named Stevie Jo.
Stevie Jo is looking for a forever home
Kym Acuña, associate professor of education and coordinator of the educational leadership...
MSU professor recognized for dedication to students
WF City Clerk’s office recognized for excellence with award
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex...
Sandy Hook lawsuits against Alex Jones on track to resume