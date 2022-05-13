Wichita County provides COVID update for week of May 13

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 55 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County for the week of May 13, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District.

95% of new cases were not up to date on their vaccinations. Four of the new cases were re-infections, all of which were not up to date on vaccinations. The health district also reported 41 new recoveries.

No Wichita County residents are currently hospitalized, according to health officials.

The public health department released their weekly COVID update on May 13, 2022. (Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District)

FROM THE WICHITA FALLS - WICHITA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DISTRICT

For the week ending May 13, 2022 the Health District is reporting 55 new cases, 0 deaths, 0 hospitalizations and 41 recoveries.

There are 3 (5%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 52 (95%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations. There are 4 new re-infection cases. Of those, 0 (0%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 4 (100%) are not up to date on their vaccinations. Positivity Rate = 15.3%

