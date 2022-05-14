Hometown Pride Tour: final preparations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re excited to celebrate Cajun Fest this Saturday, and Priscilla Meza made sure to check in with event organizers during Friday’s shows as they prepared for the big day.

A piece of Louisiana will be in Wichita Falls this Saturday as thousands are set to celebrate the 14th annual Cajun Fest. It’s all hosted by Wichita Falls Downtown Development, a nonprofit organization whose goal is to revitalize the city’s downtown.

LIVE: Priscilla Meza checks in on Cajun Fest preparations

“Wichita Falls wants to have big events and things to do, and that takes a lot of participation from them too,” Charos said. “Come support the event, get involved. If you have ideas, share them with us. We’re always looking for new things to add.”

Some of those new things you can expect this year include alligator, arm wrestling and a mullet contest. Make sure to come out and support this Saturday!

