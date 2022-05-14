Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Olney ISD superintendent speaks on academic opportunities

Olney ISD Superintendent talks growth, programs
By Priscilla Meza
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the school year comes to an end, Olney ISD is looking toward the future.

We spoke with Superintendent Greg Roach about how he and the district have grown. Roach started his career in education as a teacher and worked his way up to superintendent over the course of almost 30 years. Eight of those have been with Olney ISD and he is very proud of the many programs the district offers its students.

“The AP program is huge, our dual credit program is huge, our UIL academics are huge here. Our high schools won district UIL championship 3 straight years,” said Roach.

Roach says that adding and cutting programs is based on student interest and encourages students to take advantage of the opportunities.

“A few years ago we entered a contest to design an airplane, well we ended up designing that airplane and we won the contest. Our kids got to go to Washington and they actually built the plane that they designed and they flew it,” said Roach.

He says he’d like to see more students join the district. To learn more about Olney ISD, you can visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Fain is pictured in an undated photo.
Students fight for WFISD teacher’s job
Dillard’s corporate spokesperson released a statement to News Channel 6
Corporate office confirms closure of Dillard’s in Wichita Falls
David Hedges.
Petrolia CISD superintendent resigns
According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to respond to a shooting...
Baby delivered after pregnant woman, man shot and killed
Gonzalo Lopez, 47, escaped from a prison bus near the town of Centerville, Texas, on Thursday.
Authorities search for convicted murderer who escaped prison bus in Texas

Latest News

LIVE: Priscilla Meza checks in on Cajun Fest preparations
Hometown Pride Tour: final preparations
Meet the future love of your life: a puppy named Stevie Jo.
Stevie Jo is looking for a forever home
Kym Acuña, associate professor of education and coordinator of the educational leadership...
MSU professor recognized for dedication to students
The public health department released their weekly COVID update on May 13, 2022.
Wichita County provides COVID update for week of May 13