Olney ISD superintendent speaks on academic opportunities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the school year comes to an end, Olney ISD is looking toward the future.

We spoke with Superintendent Greg Roach about how he and the district have grown. Roach started his career in education as a teacher and worked his way up to superintendent over the course of almost 30 years. Eight of those have been with Olney ISD and he is very proud of the many programs the district offers its students.

“The AP program is huge, our dual credit program is huge, our UIL academics are huge here. Our high schools won district UIL championship 3 straight years,” said Roach.

Roach says that adding and cutting programs is based on student interest and encourages students to take advantage of the opportunities.

“A few years ago we entered a contest to design an airplane, well we ended up designing that airplane and we won the contest. Our kids got to go to Washington and they actually built the plane that they designed and they flew it,” said Roach.

He says he’d like to see more students join the district. To learn more about Olney ISD, you can visit their website by clicking here.

