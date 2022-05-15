Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence

The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people...
The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate overnight shootings in which a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s died.

The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks took on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series.

Those shootings led authorities to impose an 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday and Sunday and led the Bucks to cancel a fan watch party for Sunday afternoon’s decisive Game 7.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda Fain is pictured in an undated photo.
Students fight for WFISD teacher’s job
David Hedges.
Petrolia CISD superintendent resigns
On Sunday, the Earth will start casting its shadow over the moon for a total lunar eclipse that...
NASA: Total lunar eclipse happening over weekend
Meet the future love of your life: a puppy named Stevie Jo.
Stevie Jo is looking for a forever home
According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to respond to a shooting...
Baby delivered after pregnant woman, man shot and killed

Latest News

Stephen Curry has completed his college degree.
NBA star Stephen Curry finishes degree
Russian troops are retreating from Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, after bombarding it...
Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum
80-year-old graduates from college roughly six decades after dropping out.
80-year-old graduates six decades after dropping out
80-year-old graduates from college roughly six decades after dropping out.
80-year-old graduates college six decades after dropping out