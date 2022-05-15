Community celebrates Cajun Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A piece of Louisiana was brought to Wichita Falls downtown where thousands of people celebrated the Cajun Fest. Though the festival had much the offer like live music, lawn games and a free kids area, there was one thing that attracted people the most: the food.

“Ive always enjoyed it, I mean you get out here and just the smell alone you come for the smell and then the food on top of that, its fun,” said a Cajun Fest volunteer.

Cajun fest is hosted by Wichita Falls Downtown Development which is a non-profit organization whose goal is to revitalize downtown and attract more people to Wichita Falls and events like this one are vital to that goal.

“I think it’s important because it brings people to Wichita and letting them know that we’re here and the food is delicious,” said a Cajun Fest attendee.

Sherry Nielbar, a Cajun Fest vendor whos been selling corn at the festival for all 14 years says the pandemic has impacted the turnout for the past couple of years.

“This event today could be just a little bit larger but I think that Covid for the last two years has really kind of intercepted the crowds from totally coming out so hopefully next year will be a bigger year,” said Nielbar.

Steve Mosure who’s been cooking for the festival for 3 years believes they’ll have more leftovers than usual.

“Today we’ll have a little more than normal it’s just a little bit hotter time of year. We’ll probably have 5 or 600 pounds left. But last year we sold 35 hundred pounds and so that’s what we thought we’d do this year,” said Mosure.

Overall, he believes events like Cajun Fest are important for the community.

“They’re offering different events down here for the family and that’s what it’s all about getting people down here to see what downtown has to offer,” said Mosure.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.