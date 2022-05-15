One arrested after shooting in Burkburnett

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett Police arrested 18-year-old Burkburnett resident Kaden Scott Siegfried on Saturday night in connection to a shooting at a Family Dollar.

An arrest affidavit states that officers were called to the Family Dollar on Avenue D just before 9 p.m. after a suspect shot someone in the back and then fled the scene.

While Officer K. Wininger was performing a traffic stop on the way to the scene, Siegfried walked up to their vehicle and admitted to shooting the victim. After Siegfried was taken into custody, multiple witnesses in the area confirmed that Siegfried was the shooter as well.

Texas Ranger M Kelly interviewed Siegfried, who again admitted to finding the victim in the Family Dollar parking lot and shooting them after getting into a fight. Siegfried said that he had assaulted the victim because of the situation involving his brother, and the victim then fired the gun he had on him.

