WICHITA FALLS AREA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION AWARD STUDENTS SCHOLARSHIPS

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation awarded nearly half a million dollars in scholarships to high school and college students at River Bend Nature Center. What makes this event different is that its meant to give an opportunity to share the joy that comes through investing in a young person’s future.

“To honor the graduates this year and give them an opportunity to meet the people who are making those scholarships possible,” said Leslie Schaffner, the president of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation.

Lysle Huddleston, board of director of the foundation gave a speech before calling out the scholarship recipients to honor them.

“We read your applications and everyone here that’s receiving a scholarship, you’re so deserving. There were so many and we want to give them to everybody to be quite honest. But you had that special ingredient that led us to award the scholarship for you,” said Huddleston.

The foundation has been helping students with unique backgrounds like Victoria Martinez pay for their tuition to continue their education.

“I just feel really really blessed because it shows that there are still people in the community that support other people. My family worked first generation Americans so I’m just extremely blessed that I get to further my education,” said Martinez.

Martinez is a recent high school graduate who will be attending Midwestern State University to study accounting as a first generation student. It’s students like these that the foundation is looking to help every year to make sure they achieve their educational goals.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.