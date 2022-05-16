Email City Guide
AF veteran’s dream of high school diploma finally completed

By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls veteran passed away earlier this year with one regret: he didn’t get his high school diploma. But a ceremony held Monday made sure his wish was fulfilled.

Hirschi High School presented Mr. Vivian Young’s daughter with an honorary diploma in his name during a special memorial service as the rest of his family looked on.

Young wasn’t able to have a traditional high school experience because he had enlisted to help fight for his country. A member of the Greatest Generation, Young served in World War II, but always wished he was able to claim a diploma among his accomplishments.

“My grandfather was a guy who was always trying to instill morals about becoming a man to my brother and I, and how we should conduct ourselves as young men,” grandson Joshua Young said. “I think he did a pretty good job trying to instill in us how to behave and how to conduct ourselves in the community.

After his military service, Young joined the Air Force Command Warehouse. He retired after 24 years of Civil Service and passed away earlier this year.

