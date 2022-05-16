Baylor Co. welcomes new DPS trooper from graduating class

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - Baylor County will be welcoming a new DPS Trooper in the near future, the Department of Public Safety confirmed this week.

The Wichita Falls district will be receiving one of the 101 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers from recruit class B-2021, which graduated on May 6. The trooper will be assigned to the Graham Sergeant area and stationed in Baylor County, according to DPS.

The newly commissioned highway patrol troopers were DPS’s 168th recruit class, and included 27 military veterans, 19 recruits with prior law enforcement experience and a husband and wife who graduated simultaneously. Of the 101 graduates, 12 come from other states and 41 speak more than one language.

“We are grateful to have so many recruits who have chosen this path,” said PSC Chairman Steven P. Mach. “The DPS Training Academy ensures only the best will wear the Texas Tan, and we are fortunate to have so many people from across the U.S. wanting to protect our state.”

The recruits underwent a 29-week training academy to graduate, during which they collectively completed more than 241,000 pushups.

“Class B-2021 exhibits the perseverance and determination we hope all of our recruits will have. They have trained extremely hard to get here today,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “I’m so pleased to welcome such a diverse group to DPS, and I look forward to what each will do.”

The new trooper and their cohorts will report to their new stations on May 29.

