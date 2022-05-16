BBB on avoiding roofing scams after Friday hailstorm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With Friday’s hailstorm having caused damage around Texoma, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to stay alert for possible roofing scams.

Monica Horton with the BBB stopped by the station on Monday to explain that roofing scams usually increase in frequency after powerful storms, and show how to avoid them. She said roofing scams usually work by offering a free inspection, either through a phone call or via someone showing up at the door saying they represent a roofing company. If you accept this free inspection, an “inspector” will show up at your house.

Roofing scams will often involve companies with generic names, and will usually give vague responses when asked about where the business is located or how their services work. These companies usually also hire people from the local workforce and not compensate them for their time, impacting now only homeowners but people looking for work.

BBB tips on how to avoid roofing scams:

Beware of unsolicited offers. Most scams begin with a contractor who “just happens to be in the area” and notices your roof or home has the appearance of needing repairs from the outside.

Do not sign any contracts or estimates before researching the company. Sometimes there are hidden fees.

Get your insurance company to inspect your roof. Before signing any paperwork or contract with a roofing company, have your insurance company to come out for an inspection to verify the need for repairs or replacements.

