Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Hot and Windy

By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of showers will move into the area late tonight but most of these will be weakening as they do so. The best chance for a period of a little rain ans possibly a rumble of thunder will be across the western half of the area. Starting Tuesday, the heat is on along with gusty south winds. We’ll be near or above 100 through Friday. A strong cold front arrives on Friday with a chance for a few storms, followed by much cooler weather for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect admitted to shooting victim in back
One arrested after shooting in Burkburnett
David Hedges.
Petrolia CISD superintendent resigns
Linda Fain is pictured in an undated photo.
Students fight for WFISD teacher’s job
On Sunday, the Earth will start casting its shadow over the moon for a total lunar eclipse that...
NASA: Total lunar eclipse happening over weekend
Storm chances return Monday night

Latest News

Hot and Windy
Hot and Windy
Storm chances return Monday night
weather
Storm chances return Monday night
Hot and Dry Weekend
Hot into the Weekend