Hot and Windy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of showers will move into the area late tonight but most of these will be weakening as they do so. The best chance for a period of a little rain ans possibly a rumble of thunder will be across the western half of the area. Starting Tuesday, the heat is on along with gusty south winds. We’ll be near or above 100 through Friday. A strong cold front arrives on Friday with a chance for a few storms, followed by much cooler weather for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.