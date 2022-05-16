O’Rourke announces WF town hall for May 22

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Beto O’Rourke will be hosting a Veterans Town Hall in Wichita Falls on Sunday, May 22.

The Democrat gubernatorial candidate has not yet announced a location for the event, which will begin at 11:30 a.m., but people can RSVP on his website.

The event is part of O’Rourke’s People of Texas campaign, which has held town halls around jobs, public education and health care. The next six town halls will focus on veterans and be held in Houston, San Antonio, San Angelo, Abilene, Killeen and Wichita Falls. O’Rourke has worked on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and received the Outstanding House Legislator of the Year Award from the Disabled American Veterans.

