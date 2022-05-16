Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

O’Rourke announces WF town hall for May 22

Beto O'Rourke greets bystanders as he enters the Midland County Elections Office.
Beto O'Rourke greets bystanders as he enters the Midland County Elections Office.(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Beto O’Rourke will be hosting a Veterans Town Hall in Wichita Falls on Sunday, May 22.

The Democrat gubernatorial candidate has not yet announced a location for the event, which will begin at 11:30 a.m., but people can RSVP on his website.

The event is part of O’Rourke’s People of Texas campaign, which has held town halls around jobs, public education and health care. The next six town halls will focus on veterans and be held in Houston, San Antonio, San Angelo, Abilene, Killeen and Wichita Falls. O’Rourke has worked on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and received the Outstanding House Legislator of the Year Award from the Disabled American Veterans.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect admitted to shooting victim in back
One arrested after shooting in Burkburnett
David Hedges.
Petrolia CISD superintendent resigns
Linda Fain is pictured in an undated photo.
Students fight for WFISD teacher’s job
On Sunday, the Earth will start casting its shadow over the moon for a total lunar eclipse that...
NASA: Total lunar eclipse happening over weekend
Storm chances return Monday night

Latest News

DPS graduated its recruit class on May 6, 2022.
Baylor Co. welcomes new DPS trooper from graduating class
Hirschi High School presented Mr. Vivian Young’s daughter with an honorary diploma in his name...
AF veteran’s dream of high school diploma finally completed
Alex Martin is the principal of WFISD's Fowler Elementary School.
WFISD principal selected for Harvard summer institutes
Monica Horton with the BBB stopped by the station on Monday to explain that roofing scams...
BBB on avoiding roofing scams after Friday hailstorm