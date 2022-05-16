Storm chances return Monday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 89 with mostly sunny skies and east northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Monday night, we will have a low of 69 with partly cloudy skies. However, Monday night, we will be looking at a few isolated thunderstorms moving in from out west. These storms should remain sub-severe.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 102 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, the wind is going to pick up. The wind will be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph for a few days.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies and strong winds.

Thursday, we will have a high of 105 with mostly sunny skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, a cold front will move through the area. This cold front appears to be strong.

Saturday, we will have a high of 78 with mostly sunny skies.

