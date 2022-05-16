Email City Guide
WF Housing Authority holding Young Adult Job Fair on Tuesday

Paris Ward with the Wichita Falls Housing Authority stopped by the studio on Monday to talk about the Young Adult Job Fair.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Know a teen who wants a job? Tell them to dust off their resume and head to Tuesday’s Young Adult Job Fair!

Paris Ward with the Wichita Falls Housing Authority stopped by the studio on Monday to talk about the event. The job fair will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 17 at Hirschi High School’s big gym at 3106 Borton St. in Wichita Falls.

The event is open to anyone between the ages of 14 and 20 (and their guardians). While the majority of jobs are for those ages 16 and older, younger teens shouldn’t be discouraged: some of the companies will be hiring kids ages 14 and 15. Parents are encouraged to attend with minors, and participants do not have to be WFHA residents to take part. No RSVP is required, and people can come and go throughout the event.

Some businesses may hire on the spot, and many of the companies at the event are located on local bus routes to help potential employees have reliable transportation to get to work.

WFHA is collaborating with the WFISD to host the fourth annual Young Adult Job Fair. The event is hosted by the WFHA Resident Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency (ROSS) program, which aims to help residents overcome barriers and accomplish their goals.

