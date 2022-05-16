WFISD principal selected for Harvard summer institutes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The principal of Fowler Elementary School has been selected to attend a summer institute at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, WFISD announced today.

Alex Martin is one of just 85 educators in the state who were selected by the Charles Butt Foundation to attend summer institutes at the Principals’ Center at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

The institutes usually average a cost of around $9,200 per person, but a foundation will cover all expenses for the attendees, including tuition, travel and hotel fees. After the institutes, Martin and other attendees will be sponsored to attend the organization’s annual leadership symposium, as well as receive continuous support and professional development.

From all of us here at News Channel 6, congratulations to Ms. Martin!

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.