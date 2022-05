WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The burn ban in Wichita County was lifted on Monday.

The Commissioner’s Court voted to lift the burn ban during their meeting after speaking with local fire department chiefs. Commissioners will consider whether to reenact the burn ban on a weekly basis moving forward.

Find out more about the decision during Monday’s 5 p.m. newscast.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.