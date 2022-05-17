City of Wichita Falls ARPA funds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Almost $30M has been given to the City of Wichita Falls to be used for things that qualify in the American Rescue Plan Act funds guidelines.

Discussion continued Tuesday morning at city council between council members and the public regarding how these funds should be spent.

There is a list of items that have been presented to the council by both city employees and citizens on what a portion of the funds should be spent on, but officials want residents to use their voice and be a part of the decision making process.

“Darren Leiker, our city manager really emphasized when this all came out that he wanted the publics input,” Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer for the City of Wichita Falls said. “It is important for us to know what the public believes or where the public sees this money going and what they want it spent on. That has become really important to not just city council, but city staff as well to give city council a variety of choices and possibilities to pick from.”

You can go to wichitafallstx.gov and at the top click on ARPA. At the bottom of that page you will find a video explaining the ARPA funds as well as a survey where you can vote on the choices that have been presented to council.

You can only vote once per device and the city wants your vote as soon as possible. The next meeting they will have discussing this will be June 14th.

