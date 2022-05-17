Email City Guide
Details on fatal Clay Co. crash released

A 20-year-old woman from Wichita Falls was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Details of the fatal motorcycle crash that killed one Wichita Falls woman and sent a man to the hospital have been released.

Amber Lynn Bennett, a 20-year-old from Wichita Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Clay County Justice of the Peace.

Authorities say Bennett was a passenger on a motorcycle driving on U.S. 287, east of Wichita Falls and close to FM 2393, at around 11 p.m. on May 16. The driver reportedly lost control, and both he and Bennett were thrown from the motorcycle. But while the driver ultimately landed away from the road, a DPS press release says Bennett fell into the northbound lanes of U.S. 287, where she was hit by another car.

“[The other driver] had no time to react and was unable to make a [sic] evasive maneuver and struck Bennett who was lying in the roadway,” said Staff Sgt. Dan Buesing of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A press release stated the motorcycle’s driver was transported to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls with serious injuries, while the car’s driver was uninjured.

The crash is currently under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol.

