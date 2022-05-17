Email City Guide
Eric Clapton tests positive for COVID-19

Eric Clapton has postponed some concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.
Eric Clapton has postponed some concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.(Source: EPC Enterprises LLP via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) – Musician Eric Clapton is postponing some of his concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a post on Clapton’s official Facebook page, he tested positive after performing at London’s Royal Albert Hall earlier this month, and he’s been advised by his doctors to lay low to give himself time to recover and not spread the illness to those around him.

The famed guitarist has previously expressed skepticism about COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

According to Rolling Stone last year, Clapton called the side effects of his second COVID shot “disastrous” and said vaccine safety claims were being overstated due to “propaganda.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

