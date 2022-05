WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department is reportedly battling a large grass fire on the Waggoners.

Baylor Co. Emergency Management said SVFD had been dispatched in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story.

