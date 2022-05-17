Food truck will feed those in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new food truck is trying to combine faith and helping those in need. Heavenly Meals is in the very beginning of the planning process but its founders, Amanda and Chris Gloria, are hoping it will feed those in need throughout Texoma.

“The food will be free on it they can just do donations. It’s for anybody, not just the homeless. If a normal working person wants to come up and eat and if they can afford to pay for it awesome, if they can’t then it’s still free to them,” Amanda said.

Amanda and Chris Gloria work with Outlaws for Christ, a mobile ministry.

“We go from town to town setting up holy spirit revivals to just let people come and find Jesus. Anybody that already knows Jesus can come in and just experience and worship him with us,” Amanda said.

The food truck will work in a rotation system so the location will change to help people in different areas but they have already come up with a solution for people like Joy O’steen that would like to follow Outlaws for Christ.

“It’s going to be a blessing to be able to have a traveling food truck that’s going to travel around, you’ll be able to pin our location and travel around and just spread the gospel of Jesus and feed,” O’steen said.

If interested, contact Amanda and Chris Gloria through their Facebook page by clicking here. You can also donate to their GoFundMe account by clicking here.

