SAFB Main Gate to temporarily close starting May 18

The closure is attributed to concrete repairs on nearby lanes and sidewalks.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Main Gate of Sheppard Air Force Base will be closed from May 18 to May 23, according to a Tuesday press release.

Barricades will be erected starting at 6 p.m. on May 18, and the gate will be closed until 6 a.m. on May 23. The closure is attributed to concrete repairs on nearby lanes and sidewalks.

During construction, only pedestrians will be able to use the Main Gate, provided they have a DoD Common Access Card (CAC).

SAFB has stated that Missile Gate will be open 24-hours for vehicle traffic and visitor passes while the main gate is closed. The Hospital Gate will open for cars from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 19-20 to ease traffic flow and congestion.

