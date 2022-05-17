Small Rain Chances Overnight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A few showers/storms will develop out west and weaken as they head our way. Most places won’t get wet, but a few areas may get some rain out west. The bigger weather story will be the heat Wednesday-Friday as highs get up close to and above 100. South winds will be rather gusty. A strong cold front brings rain chances Friday afternoon and evening, followed by a much cooler weekend.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.