Small Rain Chances Overnight

By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A few showers/storms will develop out west and weaken as they head our way. Most places won’t get wet, but a few areas may get some rain out west. The bigger weather story will be the heat Wednesday-Friday as highs get up close to and above 100. South winds will be rather gusty. A strong cold front brings rain chances Friday afternoon and evening, followed by a much cooler weekend.

Triple-digit heat starts Tuesday
