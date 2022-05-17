Triple-digit heat starts Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 101 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, the wind is going to pick up. The wind will be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph for a few days.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 102 with sunny skies and strong winds.

Thursday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, a cold front will move through the area. Along this cold front, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

This cold front appears to be strong. Saturday, we will have a high of 73 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 79 with partly cloudy skies.

