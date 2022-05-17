WFPD holds memorial service for fallen officers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department held a memorial service Monday morning to honor and remember the officers they have lost.

Seven WFPD officers have fallen in the line of duty since 1927. Walter Collins, Walter Rappolee Jr., Robert Fellows, Russell Scott, Robert Fennell, Charles Carlisle, and Hugh Fuller were all remembered during the ceremony. To learn more about their lives, click here.

Mayor Stephen Santellana made a proclamation designating this week as Police Week, while Police Chief Manuel Borrego spoke about the importance of the day.

“That’s our mission, that’s our goal,” Borrego said. “We’re committed to this oath that we took and that is to serve and protect our community. And we try to do so with fairness and compassion. We try to do the best we can and we just want our community to know that we are here for them, and to call us when they need us.”

A bell was tolled at the end of the ceremony as a sign of respect and honor for the fallen officers and their families.

