Firefighters continue battling Coconut Fire at Waggoner’s Ranch

The “Coconut Fire” in Wilbarger County.
The “Coconut Fire” in Wilbarger County.(KWTX)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Authorities continue to battle the Coconut Fire in Wilbarger Co. on Wednesday.

The fire was noted to be about 9,000 acres and only 30% contained at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Heavy equipment is assisting firefighters following a change in fire behavior near the right flank of the fire early this morning, and aviation has been called in to assist according to a tweet from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

A Texas A&M Forest Service firefighter received multiple burn injuries at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday fighting flames in Wilbarger County, according to The Lone Star State Incident Management Team with Texas A&M Forest Service.

A thunderstorm developing near the fire caused erratic winds and changed the fire’s behavior. A downburst from the storm caused the fire to erupt, impacting nearby firefighters. One firefighter was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for burns from radiant heat. They were later released and no other firefighters were injured, according to a Facebook post.

Multiple agencies, including the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, were dispatched for a large grass fire that began in Wilbarger Co. on Tuesday. The fire is situated on and near the Waggoner Ranch, located west of Wichita Falls and just south of Vernon. It was listed for $725 million before being bought in 2016 by billionaire Stan Kroenke, according to Bloomberg Business. Kroenke is the husband of Walmart heiress Ann Walton Kroenke and current owner of the LA Rams and Arsenal F.C.

