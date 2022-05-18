Email City Guide
Record-breaking heat is possible Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: May. 18, 2022
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 102 with sunny skies and strong winds. The record high for Wednesday is 101, so we may break a record high. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. The record high for Thursday is 102.

Friday, we will have a high of 98 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, a cold front will move through the area. Along this cold front, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible. This cold front appears to be strong.

Saturday, we will have a high of 75 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 75 with partly cloudy skies.

Record-breaking heat is possible Wednesday