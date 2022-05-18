WF man dies following motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man died Wednesday morning following a motorcycle crash, according to police.

Officers were called around 6:55 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Seymour Highway and Polk Street. They found a motorcycle crashed into one of the buildings of the school bus barn at 2015 Seymour Highway.

The driver, Christopher Cardwell, was taken to United Regional and pronounced dead at 8:12 a.m., according to police. Officers said the 32-year-old was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

