WFPD warns of fentanyl-laced pills in area

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is warning the public about an increase in fentanyl-laced pills in the area.

The fentanyl-laced pills appear to be the drug Percocet, also known as Oxycodone. The police department says the blue 30 mg pills are being sold illegally on the street, and that they have caused overdoses and even death nationwide.

Fentanyl is a synthetic form of opioid similar to morphine, but 50-100 times more potent.

If you have information about anyone possessing or selling suspicious pills, WFPD asks that you call their non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000, or the WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. For more information about counterfeit drugs, visit the DEA website here.

