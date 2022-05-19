EXPLAINER: Why’s the growing blaze called ‘Coconut’ Fire?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the Coconut Fire in Wilbarger Co. continues to grow, so do questions on how and why it got its name.

Wildfires are typically named after a nearby landmark or road, according to the Texas A&M Fire Service. But when task forces are busy, they tend to make lists of certain topics and just pick the next name that comes up -- and this particular task force has been using food items for inspiration.

The fire had grown to an estimated 26,000 acres at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, and was 45% contained. A video of a fire tornado was provided by Baylor Co. Emergency Management and Sid Winn showed just how large the fire had become since it began as a small grass blaze on Waggoner Ranch on Tuesday.

