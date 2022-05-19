Fentanyl laced pills increasing in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Wichita Falls Police Department has recently seen an increase in Fentanyl laced pills that appear to be the drug Percocet.

According to the CDC, more than 70,000 people died from an overdose of Fentanyl in 2021. Now WFPD is trying to prevent the drug from hitting our streets.

“It is 50-100 times more potent than morphine,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer for WFPD said.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is being slipped into other illegal drugs being bought on the street, resulting in many deaths around the country.

“These specific pills that we have found recently look like Percocet 30mg pills, but they are not Percocet,” Sgt. Eipper said. “They are actually made with Fentanyl.”

At first sight it is very difficult to tell an authentic pill from a counterfeit, but there are subtle details that show a difference.

“It’s dangerous because you don’t know how much you are actually taking or what it is you think you’re taking like a Percocet,” Sgt. Eipper said.

WFPD has been trained to handle a drug overdose, but Fentanyl is so strong that there have been instances where the drug has affected officers.

“We have been trained as police officers on how to handle it, how to be cautious around it,” Sgt. Eipepr said. “We have seen testimonies from officers where just the powder has got into the air and it affected them to a point where they couldn’t help themselves. If somebody wasn’t around they may not have made it.”

While the WFPD is investigating the laced pills, they advise everyone to not buy drugs off the streets.

“Just be very careful,” Sgt. Eipper said. “Don’t take things that you don’t know the origin of it and don’t take it if it is not prescribed to you. Get with a doctor if you’re having trouble, let them give you the correct doses and the correct drug that is suitable for your body.”

With the amount of Fentanyl that has been found in narcotics across the nation, WFPD is working hard to try and keep this drug out of Wichita Falls.

