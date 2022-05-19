Email City Guide
WF babysitter arrested after allegedly force-feeding infant

Sherine Minuto was booked into Wichita County Jail on May 19, 2022.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls babysitter has been arrested after reportedly force-feeding the child she was meant to be watching.

Sherine Minuto, 54, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Thursday on charges of injury to a child.

Police say Minuto force-fed an infant after the child refused to eat anymore. She reportedly then slapped its head and yelled while wiping the child’s face. When confronted by the parent, Minuto allegedly apologized and said she had, “lost it and that it would never happen again,” according to an affidavit.

Minuto was released on a $10,000 bond.

