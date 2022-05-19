Email City Guide
WF man arrested for soliciting prostitution in Lucy Park

Robert Wikert, 46, is pictured in a mugshot from May 2022.
Robert Wikert, 46, is pictured in a mugshot from May 2022.(Wichita County Jail)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was taken into custody after allegedly driving to Lucy Park to pay for sexual favors.

Robert Wikert, 46-year-old Robert Wikert was arrested for solicitation of prostitution on Wednesday.

Officers with WFPD’S Organized Crime Unit reportedly saw a woman get into a car Wikert was driving. According to an arrest affidavit, they followed the car from the 2300 block of Seymour Highway to 100 Sunset Dr. in Lucy Park, where the car reportedly parked in a secluded area and put a sunshade in the front windshield.

The officers approached the car believing there was an act of prostitution taking place. There was $70 on the car’s center console, according to an arrest affidavit.

When the two parties were separated and interviewed, the woman reportedly alleged that Wikert had offered her $80 to perform a sexual act. Wikert said he was friends with her and admitted to a sexual act but didn’t say he had offered the woman money, according to an affidavit.

