Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled, 3 Oklahoma children found safe, officials say

The three children in an Amber Alert in Oklahoma were accounted for and safe, said a Highway...
The three children in an Amber Alert in Oklahoma were accounted for and safe, said a Highway Patrol spokesman in a statement.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: May. 20, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Amber Alert issued Friday in Oklahoma was canceled after the three children were found safe, an official said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued the alert on behalf of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office for Zamirah Aranda, 10 months old, Raziel Aranda, 8 years old, and Areli Aranda, 10 years old.

All of them were accounted for and safe, said an Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesman in a statement.

Suspects were initially identified as Moises Aranda, 33, and Alexandria Aranda, 36, who officials said do not have custody of the children.

Highway patrol said the mother was still missing, but the father and the vehicle they believed was being used, a gold 2010 Chevrolet Equinox, have been found.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 918-423-5858 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Wikert, 46, is pictured in a mugshot from May 2022.
WF man arrested for soliciting prostitution in Lucy Park
The Coconut Fire had grown to 26,000 acres by 4 p.m. on May 19.
EXPLAINER: Why’s the growing blaze called “Coconut” Fire?
WFFD responds to fire at Jack's Cabinet Shop
E. Fort Worth Street fire causes $135,000 worth of damage
Sherine Minuto was booked into Wichita County Jail on May 19, 2022.
WF babysitter arrested after allegedly force-feeding infant
WFFD responded to a reported fire at the Southwest Plaza shopping mall on May 19, 2022.
Fire crews respond to Southwest Pkwy. mall fire

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern...
Russia’s claim of Mariupol’s capture fuels concern for POWs
A rare tornado touched down in the town of Gaylord in northern Michigan Friday, causing...
Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan
Flowers adorn an area near the finish line ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico...
Temperature soars above 90 degrees at the 147th Preakness
Sneak Peek 3D pregnancy center in Ohio is giving away extra baby formula to those who need it.
‘This is truly a blessing’: Pregnancy center giving away extra baby formula
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks during a news conference with South Korean President...
US, S. Korea open to expanded military drills to deter North