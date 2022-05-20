Amber Alert canceled, 3 Oklahoma children found safe, officials say

(Gray News) - The Amber Alert issued Friday in Oklahoma was canceled after the three children were found safe, an official said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued the alert on behalf of the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office for Zamirah Aranda, 10 months old, Raziel Aranda, 8 years old, and Areli Aranda, 10 years old.

All of them were accounted for and safe, said an Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesman in a statement.

Suspects were initially identified as Moises Aranda, 33, and Alexandria Aranda, 36, who officials said do not have custody of the children.

Highway patrol said the mother was still missing, but the father and the vehicle they believed was being used, a gold 2010 Chevrolet Equinox, have been found.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 918-423-5858 or call 911.

