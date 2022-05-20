Amber Alert: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas found safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A 5-year-old boy taken from Rose Hill, Kansas, has been found safe.

The boy was taken Thursday from daycare by his mother. She previously had her parental rights severed by the court. Authorities said actions, including threats of violence, she made prior to the abduction made them believe Brixton was in imminent danger.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrested the suspects and safely recovered the child. The agency said public tips helped resolve the situation.

