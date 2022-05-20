Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Archbishop: Pelosi will be denied communion over abortion

FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May 19, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The conservative Catholic archbishop of San Francisco said Friday that he will no longer allow U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to receive Communion because of her support for abortion rights.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said in he sent Pelosi a letter April 7 expressing his concerns after she vowed to codify the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion into law because of the Texas law banning most abortions that will take effect if the high court overturns Roe. Cordileone also said Pelosi never responded.

Cordileone said he told Pelosi in the letter that she must either repudiate her support of abortion rights or stop speaking publicly about her Catholic faith and that if she didn’t, he would have no other choice but to declare she is not allowed to receive Communion.

“I am hereby notifying you that you are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you publically repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance,” Cordileone’s letter said.

Cordileone said in a separate letter Friday to church members that he asked six times to meet with Pelosi but that her office didn’t respond or told him she was busy.

“After numerous attempts to speak with her to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing, and the danger to her own soul she is risking, I have determined that the point has come in which I must make a public declaration that she is not to be admitted to Holy Communion,” Cordileone wrote.

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment on Friday.

Cordileone over the past year has been among the most outspoken U.S. bishops advocating that Communion be denied to President Joe Biden and other politicians who support abortion rights.

However, each bishop has authority in his own diocese on this matter, and the archbishop of Washington, Cardinal Wilton Gregory, has affirmed that Biden is welcome to receive the sacrament there.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops last November overwhelmingly approved a long-anticipated document on Communion that stopped short of calling for withholding the sacrament from politicians who support abortion rights but offered justifications for individual bishops to do so.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Wikert, 46, is pictured in a mugshot from May 2022.
WF man arrested for soliciting prostitution in Lucy Park
The Coconut Fire had grown to 26,000 acres by 4 p.m. on May 19.
EXPLAINER: Why’s the growing blaze called “Coconut” Fire?
WFFD responds to fire at Jack's Cabinet Shop
E. Fort Worth Street fire causes $135,000 worth of damage
Sherine Minuto was booked into Wichita County Jail on May 19, 2022.
WF babysitter arrested after allegedly force-feeding infant
WFFD responded to a reported fire at the Southwest Plaza shopping mall on May 19, 2022.
Fire crews respond to Southwest Pkwy. mall fire

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern...
Russia’s claim of Mariupol’s capture fuels concern for POWs
A rare tornado touched down in the town of Gaylord in northern Michigan Friday, causing...
Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan
Flowers adorn an area near the finish line ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico...
Temperature soars above 90 degrees at the 147th Preakness
Sneak Peek 3D pregnancy center in Ohio is giving away extra baby formula to those who need it.
‘This is truly a blessing’: Pregnancy center giving away extra baby formula
U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks during a news conference with South Korean President...
US, S. Korea open to expanded military drills to deter North