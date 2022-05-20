Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

By the numbers: UFO sightings in Texoma

There have been a number of reports through the years
A number of reports since 1965
By Michael Grace
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - UFOs have made all sorts of headlines this week, and through the years, they’ve also raised some eyebrows here in Texoma.

There have been countless reports made since 1965, and with the Congressional hearings, it’s always interesting to think about what could be out there.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Wikert, 46, is pictured in a mugshot from May 2022.
WF man arrested for soliciting prostitution in Lucy Park
The Coconut Fire had grown to 26,000 acres by 4 p.m. on May 19.
EXPLAINER: Why’s the growing blaze called “Coconut” Fire?
WFFD responds to fire at Jack's Cabinet Shop
E. Fort Worth Street fire causes $135,000 worth of damage
Sherine Minuto was booked into Wichita County Jail on May 19, 2022.
WF babysitter arrested after allegedly force-feeding infant
WFFD responded to a reported fire at the Southwest Plaza shopping mall on May 19, 2022.
Fire crews respond to Southwest Pkwy. mall fire

Latest News

Kittens
Kittens looking for a forever home
The City of Wichita Falls has temporarily suspended water disconnections.
WF Utility Collections Limited, But Can Be Made
Maneki Cat Altar
MSU Texas professor featured in Houston art project
Crime Stoppers Man Wanted
Crime Stoppers: Fast Food Restaurant Burglaries
Jason Perkins feature
How one Wichita Falls man overcame drug addiction