Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Hardin Professor

By Ashley Fitzwater
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hardin Professor is the highest honor of the year given to a faculty member of Midwestern State University. The top honor for 2022, went to Dr. Robert Forrester, Dillard Distinguished Professor of Energy Finance, chair of Economics.

“This award, it stacks up there with the best of the best,” said Dr. Robert Forrester.

The Hardin Professor was created in 1962 by the Hardin Foundation for Wichita County. It shines a light on those who have brought distinction to the faculty as well as the institution.

“It’s an award that I wasn’t expecting, it’s from MSU, this family of MSU, that’s recognizing you as the best of the best in your field,” said Dr. Forrester.

For 30 years, Dr. Forrester had a career as a successful businessman in both Wichita Falls and Henrietta.

It wasn’t until he turned 48 years old, that he returned to his college dreams that had been tabled early on.

“This is a second career for me. So, to have received accolades in my first career in business, and then again, in the second career, it just reaffirms that it was the right move for me to transition into academia.”

Dr. Forrester joined the MSU Texas faculty in 2010. While still operating his businesses and teaching at MSU Texas, he completed a Doctorate of Business Administration in 2014.

He said while completing his MBA, he realized he enjoyed being around the college environment and seeing the growth of his students.

“When you’re around a learning environment, it’s a different environment. You’re on the cutting edge of new things that are happening, you have to know the old things, at the same time, you’re learning these cutting edge methods and you’re sharing those with your students. It’s exciting to see those students grow and develop and become very successful on their own.”

