Coconut fire now 65% contained

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Coconut Fire burning near Vernon has been holding steady at around 26,000 acres burned for the last day.

However, firefighters were able to greatly expand their containment, bringing the fire to 65% containment by Friday afternoon.

Members of the Texas A&M Forest Service say they hope to get the fire fully contained over the weekend.

At 26,000 acres, the fire has burned an area roughly the size of the Disney World complex in Florida.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.