Cooler Weather for the Weekend

By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A big cold front arrives first thing Saturday morning, bringing an end to the incredibly hot conditions we’ve experienced as of late. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 70s but north winds will make it feel a lot cooler than that. We may actually dip into the 40s by Sunday morning! Sunday and next week remain cool with increasing clouds and wet weather. Some much needed rain could be headed our way for next week.

Much Cooler this Weekend with Wet Weather Next Week
