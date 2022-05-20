E. Fort Worth Street fire causes $135,000 worth of damage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crews with the Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at an old cabinet shop early Friday morning.

They were called to a structure fire at a warehouse in the 1800 block of East Fort Worth Street around 12:30 a.m. Crews fought the flames from the ground until a truck was positioned to extinguish the fire from above, according to WFFD.

At one point, all firefighters were ordered out of the building. Once the truck was able to put out the bulk of the fire from above, crews went back with hand lines for the interior fire.

It took an hour to extinguish the blaze. Crews remained on the scene for four hours searching for hot spots and extinguishing small fires in hidden areas, according to WFFD.

WFFD says the warehouse had ten vehicles inside along with personal items, tools, household appliances, and remnants of wood from the previous occupant. All vehicles were heavily damaged or destroyed by the fire, according to WFFD. The damage to the warehouse is estimated at $35,000 and the damage to the contents is estimated at $100,000.

One firefighter was sent to United Regional to be evaluated for heat exhaustion. They were treated and released. No other injuries were reported at the scene. Oncor was called but it was determined there was no power to the structure prior to the fire, according to WFFD.

WFFD says the occupants had been using batteries, inverters, and generators for power. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Red Cross was not called to the scene.

