Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

E. Fort Worth Street fire causes $135,000 worth of damage

One WFFD firefighter was sent to the hospital for heat exhaustion.
WFFD responds to fire at Jack's Cabinet Shop
WFFD responds to fire at Jack's Cabinet Shop(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Alyssa Osterdock
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crews with the Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at an old cabinet shop early Friday morning.

They were called to a structure fire at a warehouse in the 1800 block of East Fort Worth Street around 12:30 a.m. Crews fought the flames from the ground until a truck was positioned to extinguish the fire from above, according to WFFD.

At one point, all firefighters were ordered out of the building. Once the truck was able to put out the bulk of the fire from above, crews went back with hand lines for the interior fire.

It took an hour to extinguish the blaze. Crews remained on the scene for four hours searching for hot spots and extinguishing small fires in hidden areas, according to WFFD.

WFFD says the warehouse had ten vehicles inside along with personal items, tools, household appliances, and remnants of wood from the previous occupant. All vehicles were heavily damaged or destroyed by the fire, according to WFFD. The damage to the warehouse is estimated at $35,000 and the damage to the contents is estimated at $100,000.

One firefighter was sent to United Regional to be evaluated for heat exhaustion. They were treated and released. No other injuries were reported at the scene. Oncor was called but it was determined there was no power to the structure prior to the fire, according to WFFD.

WFFD says the occupants had been using batteries, inverters, and generators for power. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Red Cross was not called to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Wikert, 46, is pictured in a mugshot from May 2022.
WF man arrested for soliciting prostitution in Lucy Park
The Coconut Fire had grown to 26,000 acres by 4 p.m. on May 19.
EXPLAINER: Why’s the growing blaze called “Coconut” Fire?
Sherine Minuto was booked into Wichita County Jail on May 19, 2022.
WF babysitter arrested after allegedly force-feeding infant
WFFD responded to a reported fire at the Southwest Plaza shopping mall on May 19, 2022.
Fire crews respond to Southwest Pkwy. mall fire

Latest News

Kittens
Kittens looking for a forever home
The City of Wichita Falls has temporarily suspended water disconnections.
WF Utility Collections Limited, But Can Be Made
Maneki Cat Altar
MSU Texas professor featured in Houston art project
Crime Stoppers Man Wanted
Crime Stoppers: Fast Food Restaurant Burglaries
Jason Perkins feature
How one Wichita Falls man overcame drug addiction