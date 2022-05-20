High school baseball, softball scores, May 19, 2022
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school baseball and softball scores from Thursday night.
Final softball scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Holliday
|7
|Lamesa
|3
|Archer City
|5
|Crawford
|13
HOLLIDAY VS. LAMESA
Final baseball scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Archer City (DH)
|5
|Munester
|22
|Muenster (DH)
|10
|Archer City
|6
|Windthorst (DH)
|7
|Collinsville
|6
|Collinsville (DH)
|10
|Windthorst
|1
|Iowa Park
|4
|Stephenville
|8
|Bowie
|9
|Wall
|5
ARCHER CITY VS. MUNESTER
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.