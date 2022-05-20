Email City Guide
High school baseball, softball scores, May 19, 2022

By Robyn Hearn
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school baseball and softball scores from Thursday night.

Final softball scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Holliday7Lamesa3
Archer City5Crawford13

HOLLIDAY VS. LAMESA

Final baseball scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Archer City (DH)5Munester22
Muenster (DH)10Archer City6
Windthorst (DH)7Collinsville6
Collinsville (DH)10Windthorst1
Iowa Park4Stephenville8
Bowie9Wall5

ARCHER CITY VS. MUNESTER

